German cabinet set to approve first tax relief package on Wednesday, finmin says

The spokesperson from the finance ministry said there are ongoing discussions on how to bring the draft law to parliament before the summer break. Additional measures, such as the establishment of the 500 billion euro ($572.00 billion) infrastructure fund, should be brought to the cabinet together with the draft budget for 2025 on June 25 and the first draft for the 2026 budget on July 30.

The German cabinet wants to approve a first tax relief package to support companies on Wednesday, a spokesperson from the finance ministry said on Monday. The aim is to boost investment with favourable depreciation options for companies, including "super depreciations" of 30% per year for three years, a move that typically delays taxes due on business profits.

Germany's anaemic economy could be facing a third consecutive year of contraction for the first time in post-war history and reviving the economy is one of the main tasks of the new government. The first package also includes the promised reduction of corporate tax rate by one percentage point per year over five years beginning in 2028.

