Health professional in Delhi's Rohini duped of Rs 20 lakh by man she met on matrimonial site

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:17 IST
A health care professional was allegedly duped of Rs 20 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website, an official on Monday said.

The complaint was received on May 7 at Rohini's Cyber Police Station in which the woman, a medical professional residing in Delhi, stated that she had come in contact with a man, who introduced himself as Vishwas Bhosle on a matrimonial platform, he said.

A police officer said that ''the two developed a rapport over time and began speaking regularly''. ''During the course of their interaction, the accused allegedly took Rs 20 lakh from the woman on various false pretexts,'' he added.

The police officer said the woman alleged that the man misrepresented facts and gained her trust before fraudulently extorting a large sum of money.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

