Delhi Police head constable held for 'theft' of Rs 51 lakh, jewellery from storeroom

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 22:34 IST
A head constable of the Delhi Police has been arrested for allegedly stealing around Rs 51 lakh in cash and jewellery from the malkhana at the Special Cell's Lodhi Road office, an official said on Monday.

The accused was recently transferred from the Special Cell to East Delhi but had access to the malkhana where seized items are kept, a senior police officer said.

''The head constable entered the storeroom late on Friday night and decamped with cash and valuables. However, the incident came to light within a short time when the storeroom in-charge noticed the irregularity,'' a police source said.

Police teams scanned CCTV footage and identified the accused. A search was launched and the accused was arrested on Saturday. The stolen money and jewellery are being recovered and efforts are underway to ascertain whether he had any accomplices, the source added.

''A case has been registered and departmental action is also being initiated,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

