Pune dowry suicide: Victim Vaishnavi Hagawane's father-in-law remanded in judicial custody

A court here on Tuesday remanded the father-in-law and brother-in-law of Vaishnavi Hagawane, who had allegedly committed suicide over dowry harassment in Pune district, to judicial custody.

Another accused in the case, Nilesh Chavan, who had allegedly threatened the kin of Vaishnavi, was remanded to police custody till June 7 after the prosecution submitted that the chats exchanged between him and members of the Hagawane family had not yet recovered from his mobile phone.

Chavhan was produced in the court at the end of his police remand on Tuesday.

The prosecution informed the court that it had no objection to Vaishnavi's father-in-law, Rajendra, and his son, Sushil, being remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Vaishnavi (26) allegedly committed suicide in Pune's Bavdhan area on May 16, with her kin alleging that her in-laws and others had tortured her for dowry. Rajendra Hagawane was subsequently expelled from the Nationalist Congress Party.

Rajendra Hagawane, Vaishnavi's husband Shashank, mother-in-law Lata, brother-in-law Sushil, and sister-in-law Karishma have been arrested in the alleged dowry harassment-suicide case.

The Warje police booked Chavan for showing a gun. At the same time, a case was registered against him under the Juvenile Justice Act at Bavdhan police station for not taking proper care of Vaishnavi's child which was handed over to him by her in-laws after her death, an official had said on Friday.

Chavan was apprehended from Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj close to the India-Nepal border last Friday.

