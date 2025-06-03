Swift Action: Government Rallies Support for Assam Flood Victims

In a proactive response to the severe flooding in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reported receiving assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central aid to help affected communities. The Chief Minister has committed to providing immediate state assistance.

During a recent press conference in Silchar, Sarma detailed his visit to relief camps and interactions with flood victims. He emphasized cutting red tape to enable faster distribution of relief, including publishing affected individuals' details on designated websites for efficiency.

Efforts are underway to manage waterlogging in Silchar, with pumps actively deployed, while infrastructure improvements are being prioritized to prevent future flooding issues. The state's comprehensive response aims to assist the over 5.35 lakh people currently impacted across 20 districts.

