SARS Urges Timely Filing as 2025 Tax Season Opens on 7 July

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) has officially announced that the 2025 tax filing season will commence on 7 July and run through to 20 October 2025 for non-provisional taxpayers. The announcement marks the beginning of what SARS describes as a critical period for both taxpayers and the revenue authority, calling for cooperation, early preparation, and full compliance.

As in previous years, the tax season will be managed with a strong emphasis on digital convenience, automation, and streamlined processes aimed at making filing easier and faster for the majority of taxpayers. SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter has reiterated the agency’s commitment to building a smarter and more responsive revenue system.

Auto-Assessment Process in Full Swing

One of the key features of the 2025 tax season is the continuation and expansion of auto-assessments, which will be rolled out from 7 July 2025. This automated system, launched in recent years, is designed for taxpayers whose financial affairs are relatively straightforward—those with single or multiple streams of income from formal employment and no significant deductions or complex financial situations.

SARS will notify qualifying individuals via SMS and/or email that they have been auto-assessed. These taxpayers are encouraged to review the assessment via SARS eFiling or the SARS MobiApp.

If the taxpayer agrees with the outcome, no further action is required. However, if any information appears missing or inaccurate—such as unreported income or deductions—taxpayers must submit a return manually by 20 October.

Fast Refunds and Payment Timelines

One of the biggest advantages of the auto-assessment system is the speed of refunds. According to SARS, taxpayers who are due a refund can expect the money in their registered bank accounts within 72 business hours, provided that all banking and contact information is accurate and up to date.

Conversely, if the taxpayer owes money to SARS, payment should be made promptly using SARS eFiling, the MobiApp, or direct deposit to avoid penalties.

Taxpayers must also ensure that their security contact details—including email and mobile numbers—are up to date on SARS’s digital platforms. These are essential for verification and to make updates to banking details.

Non-Auto-Assessed and Complex Cases

Taxpayers who do not receive auto-assessment notifications are required to file their returns manually, starting from 21 July 2025, with the same 20 October deadline applying. This includes individuals with:

Multiple income streams not fully reported by third parties

Complex deductions such as rental income, capital gains, or business expenses

Trusts and provisional taxpayers

These taxpayers are urged to begin gathering supporting documents early, including IRP5/IT3(a) certificates, medical aid contribution certificates, retirement annuity fund certificates, and any proof of deductible expenses.

Enhanced Digital Services and Support

SARS has significantly improved its digital service offering to help ensure a smoother filing season. These include:

An improved SARS MobiApp and eFiling platform for simpler return submission

Extended customer service hours during peak periods

Interactive online tools and calculators

"How-to" video guides on the SARS YouTube channel

Increased cybersecurity to protect personal and financial data

SARS is urging all taxpayers to use these digital channels instead of visiting physical branches. If an in-person visit is absolutely necessary, an appointment must be scheduled in advance via the SARS website or contact centre.

A Call for Voluntary Compliance

In a statement released on Monday, SARS reminded the public of the importance of voluntary compliance and timely submissions.

“We urge all taxpayers to begin preparations now to avoid delays and errors later. Compliance is not just a legal obligation—it’s a civic duty. Your taxes support public services, infrastructure, and the broader development of our country,” the statement read.

SARS has also indicated that penalties for late submission or non-compliance will be strictly enforced. This includes administrative penalties for failure to submit a return, even if the taxpayer is not due to pay tax.

For More Information

Taxpayers needing assistance are encouraged to visit the SARS website, use the SARS MobiApp, or watch tutorials on the SARS YouTube TV Channel.

To check whether you're eligible for auto-assessment or to update your personal details, log in to your SARS eFiling profile as soon as possible.

As SARS concludes: “Let’s work together to make the 2025 filing season efficient, accurate, and stress-free for all South Africans.”