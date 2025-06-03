ICC Sanctions Historic In Absentia Hearing Against Joseph Kony

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sanctioned its inaugural in absentia hearing, granting prosecutors the green light to advance proceedings against elusive Ugandan rebel Joseph Kony. This unprecedented judicial move underscores the court's determination to hold Kony accountable, despite uncertainties surrounding his location.

Scheduled for September, the confirmation of charges hearing will see prosecutors presenting evidence against Kony, focusing on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Kony, infamous as the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army, faces accusations that include murder, sexual enslavement, and recruitment of child soldiers. Although the ICC rules typically prohibit trials entirely in absentia, exceptions like this permit the process when a suspect's whereabouts remain unknown.

Kony's legal defense has argued potential breaches of fair trial rights, notably in the absence of their client. However, Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin emphasized sufficient legal safeguards to allow the proceedings. This case sets a significant precedent for similar scenarios involving high-profile figures internationally, even as the search for Kony continues following widespread efforts to secure his capture since a viral campaign highlighted his alleged atrocities in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)