Left Menu

ICC Sanctions Historic In Absentia Hearing Against Joseph Kony

The International Criminal Court has approved its first in absentia hearing for Ugandan rebel leader Joseph Kony over war crimes. Despite unknown whereabouts, a confirmation of charges hearing is set. This case paves the way for similar proceedings against high-profile figures, capturing significant global attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:22 IST
ICC Sanctions Historic In Absentia Hearing Against Joseph Kony

The Appeals Chamber of the International Criminal Court (ICC) has sanctioned its inaugural in absentia hearing, granting prosecutors the green light to advance proceedings against elusive Ugandan rebel Joseph Kony. This unprecedented judicial move underscores the court's determination to hold Kony accountable, despite uncertainties surrounding his location.

Scheduled for September, the confirmation of charges hearing will see prosecutors presenting evidence against Kony, focusing on allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Kony, infamous as the leader of the Lord's Resistance Army, faces accusations that include murder, sexual enslavement, and recruitment of child soldiers. Although the ICC rules typically prohibit trials entirely in absentia, exceptions like this permit the process when a suspect's whereabouts remain unknown.

Kony's legal defense has argued potential breaches of fair trial rights, notably in the absence of their client. However, Judge Erdenebalsuren Damdin emphasized sufficient legal safeguards to allow the proceedings. This case sets a significant precedent for similar scenarios involving high-profile figures internationally, even as the search for Kony continues following widespread efforts to secure his capture since a viral campaign highlighted his alleged atrocities in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025