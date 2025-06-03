Odisha Court's Landmark Verdict in Child Rape Case

A local court in Odisha's Kendrapara district has delivered a landmark judgment by sentencing a 70-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the rape of a nine-year-old girl. This decision, announced on Tuesday, underscores the judiciary's resolve in child protection cases.

The convict, Batakrushna Sahoo, was also fined Rs 50,000, with an additional year to be tacked onto his sentence if he defaults on payment. The rigorous sentencing sends a strong message about the legal consequences of such heinous crimes.

Further, the court instructed the Odisha State Legal Services Authority to provide Rs 6 lakh in compensation to the young victim. This verdict was heavily supported by substantial evidence, including testimonies from seven witnesses and a crucial medico-legal report.

(With inputs from agencies.)