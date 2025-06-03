Left Menu

Home Secretary's Manipur Visit Sparks Hope for Displaced Families

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan visited relief camps in Manipur, providing Ayushman Bharat cards and promising improved healthcare, resettlement plans, and livelihood schemes. The displaced people emphasized the need for better medical and educational facilities and expressed their wish to return home.

Govind Mohan
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan embarked on a visit to Manipur, surveying two relief camps and engaging with displaced residents seeking solace.

During his visit to the Ngahmun Relief Camp in Kangpokpi district, Mohan distributed Ayushman Bharat cards. Camp residents highlighted the demand for enhanced healthcare services in the region. Mohan assured attendees that resettlement plans are in progress, thanks to close collaboration with local district administrations.

An additional visit to the relief camp at the Christian Medical Hospital Girls' Hostel in Dewlahland, Imphal East district, mirrored similar concerns. Residents, primarily from Moreh and Serou, voiced a strong yearning to return to their homes and requested improvements in medical and educational amenities. The Home Secretary's two-day visit concluded with an evening departure from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

