Punjab Govt Waives Rs 68 Crore Debt for 4,000+ Dalit Families
The Punjab Cabinet approved the waiver of approximately Rs 68 crore in loans taken by over 4,000 Dalit families from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation. This decision, aimed at benefiting 4,727 beneficiaries, includes the principal amount and accrued interest. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann emphasized the relief provided to the SC community.
In a significant move to aid Dalits, the Punjab Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, sanctioned a loan waiver worth Rs 68 crore. This measure targets 4,727 beneficiaries burdened with loans from the Punjab Scheduled Castes Land Development and Finance Corporation.
The decision covers the principal and interest, including penal interest, of loans disbursed by March 31, 2020. The Cabinet's nod aligns with the promise made by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in his budget speech. It addresses long-pending debts that faced negligence from previous governments.
Officials confirmed that this waiver offers significant relief, also incorporating special provisions for loanees who previously availed benefits from earlier schemes. The initiative excludes those who have pending litigation against the corporation unless they withdraw their cases.
