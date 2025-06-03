Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China and Australia Push for Economic Cooperation

China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Australia's Trade Minister Don Farrell discussed enhancing bilateral economic relations in Paris. They emphasized the importance of improving communication, protecting the multilateral trading system, and fostering a favorable business environment amidst challenges from unilateralism and protectionism.

  • China

In a bid to fortify bilateral economic and trade relations, China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao and Australia's Trade Minister Don Farrell engaged in a 'pragmatic and constructive' dialogue in Paris, as per a recent statement by the Chinese commerce ministry.

During their discourse, Wang emphasized the necessity for both nations to enhance communication and coordination within multilateral and regional frameworks. He highlighted the urgency to collectively safeguard the multilateral trading system against 'severe challenges' emanating from unilateralism and protectionism.

Wang further stressed the importance of cultivating a favorable business climate to benefit the firms of both countries, underscoring the need for continued cooperation in an increasingly complex global economic landscape.

