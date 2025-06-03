Left Menu

Election Commission Revamps Voter Turnout Reporting with New Tech-Driven System

The Election Commission is launching a technology-driven system to improve real-time reporting of voter turnout data and minimize delays in sharing approximate polling trends. The new system, implemented through the ECINET application, will enable presiding officers to provide updates every two hours, enhancing efficiency and reducing misperceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:53 IST
Election Commission Revamps Voter Turnout Reporting with New Tech-Driven System
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission is set to enhance its voter turnout reporting by implementing a technology-driven system aimed at providing more timely and accurate updates.

This decision comes amid allegations of inflated turnout figures, propelling the EC to address these issues by introducing the ECINET application. This tool allows presiding officers to upload voting data directly, every two hours, thus decreasing delays associated with the current manual process.

The new system is expected to launch ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar, promising faster public access to voting trends while maintaining compliance with existing legal requirements, like the submission of Form 17C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025