Election Commission Revamps Voter Turnout Reporting with New Tech-Driven System

The Election Commission is set to enhance its voter turnout reporting by implementing a technology-driven system aimed at providing more timely and accurate updates.

This decision comes amid allegations of inflated turnout figures, propelling the EC to address these issues by introducing the ECINET application. This tool allows presiding officers to upload voting data directly, every two hours, thus decreasing delays associated with the current manual process.

The new system is expected to launch ahead of the upcoming elections in Bihar, promising faster public access to voting trends while maintaining compliance with existing legal requirements, like the submission of Form 17C.

(With inputs from agencies.)