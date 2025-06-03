Left Menu

Brutal Public Assault Unfolds in Noida

A violent incident occurred in Sector 53, Noida, where a man named Saurabh was beaten and run over by a car. This attack, fueled by a dispute over an Instagram post, involved known acquaintances of both parties. Police are actively searching for the four suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally assaulted in Sector 53, Noida, before being run over by a car, police reported on Tuesday. The entire episode, captured on video, sparked outrage on social media.

One of the videos shows the victim, identified as Saurabh, being hit by a Mahindra Thar and subsequently thrown into a roadside drain. The altercation reportedly stemmed from disagreements over an Instagram post.

The authorities at Sector 24 Police Station have mobilized a special team to apprehend the four suspects: Akash Amana, Aman Amana, Gaurav Chauhan, and Kunal Chauhan. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumit Kumar Shukla confirmed that both parties involved were acquainted with each other, and a case has been registered accordingly.

