Historic Lead for Indigenous Rights in Mexico's Supreme Court Race

Hugo Aguilar, an Indigenous rights defender, is leading the race to become the head of Mexico's highest court. According to the electoral authority, Aguilar received 5.2% of the votes with 87% counted. His closest competitor, Lenia Batres, linked to the Morena party, trailed with 4.9% of the votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:01 IST
Hugo Aguilar, an advocate for Indigenous rights, is currently leading the charge in the race to become the head of Mexico's Supreme Court, based on the latest figures from the nation's electoral authority.

With a significant portion of votes—87%—already counted, Aguilar has secured approximately 4.94 million votes. This accounts for 5.2% of the total votes cast in this critical election.

Trailing behind is Lenia Batres, a candidate allied with the ruling Morena party, who garnered 4.69 million votes, representing 4.9% of the electorate's support.

