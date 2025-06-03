Historic Lead for Indigenous Rights in Mexico's Supreme Court Race

Hugo Aguilar, an advocate for Indigenous rights, is currently leading the charge in the race to become the head of Mexico's Supreme Court, based on the latest figures from the nation's electoral authority.

With a significant portion of votes—87%—already counted, Aguilar has secured approximately 4.94 million votes. This accounts for 5.2% of the total votes cast in this critical election.

Trailing behind is Lenia Batres, a candidate allied with the ruling Morena party, who garnered 4.69 million votes, representing 4.9% of the electorate's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)