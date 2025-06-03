West Bengal Government Shuffles Key IAS and IPS Positions

The West Bengal government has undertaken a significant reshuffle within its ranks of IAS and IPS officers. The notification released on Tuesday announced a series of new appointments, aimed at bolstering the state's administrative framework.

Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police for the state's cyber cell. His previous role will be filled by Ajey Mukund Ranade, who steps in as the Additional Director General and Inspector General of Police (A). Damayanti Sen, previously serving as ADG and IGP Policy, has been put in charge of the Armed Police.

Further changes include Vineet Kumar Goyal taking on additional responsibilities in the Special Task Force, while Rajesh Kumar has been shifted to head the Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department. These strategic realignments reflect the government's intent to enhance efficiency across its departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)