Left Menu

West Bengal Government Shuffles Key IAS and IPS Positions

The West Bengal government announced a reshuffle of its IAS and IPS cadres. Sanjay Singh was appointed DG and IGP of the state cyber cell, while others like Ajey Mukund Ranade and Damayanti Sen were assigned new positions in the state's administration. These changes aim to streamline various departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:13 IST
West Bengal Government Shuffles Key IAS and IPS Positions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has undertaken a significant reshuffle within its ranks of IAS and IPS officers. The notification released on Tuesday announced a series of new appointments, aimed at bolstering the state's administrative framework.

Sanjay Singh has been appointed as the Director General and Inspector General of Police for the state's cyber cell. His previous role will be filled by Ajey Mukund Ranade, who steps in as the Additional Director General and Inspector General of Police (A). Damayanti Sen, previously serving as ADG and IGP Policy, has been put in charge of the Armed Police.

Further changes include Vineet Kumar Goyal taking on additional responsibilities in the Special Task Force, while Rajesh Kumar has been shifted to head the Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department. These strategic realignments reflect the government's intent to enhance efficiency across its departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025