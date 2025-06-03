India Showcases Maritime Might at Nor-Shipping; Strengthens Norway Ties

In a historic diplomatic and industrial outreach, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, along with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, jointly inaugurated India’s first-ever Pavilion at Nor-Shipping, the world’s premier maritime exhibition held in Oslo. The event marks a milestone in India's maritime diplomacy and signals the country’s rising profile in the global shipping and port development ecosystem.

The India Pavilion, themed around India’s Maritime Heritage and Future-readiness, provides a vibrant platform to showcase innovations, partnerships, and policy efforts. It also aims to forge deep collaboration between Indian and global maritime players, especially with Nordic maritime leaders.

A Royal Tour and Applause for India's Maritime Legacy

Escorting the Norwegian Crown Prince through the pavilion, Shri Sonowal presented the vision of India’s evolving maritime capabilities, highlighting both heritage and innovation. At the centerpiece was a model of the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat—an ambitious cultural and educational project intended to showcase India’s 5,000-year-old maritime history.

The Crown Prince, visibly impressed, remarked on India’s longer-standing maritime tradition compared to even Norway’s famed Viking legacy. In a diplomatic and cultural gesture, he was also presented with a Harappan-themed commemorative plaque by the Union Minister.

A Vision of "Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi"

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Sonowal reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental vision of “Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (Development and Heritage), stating, “India is building smart ports and advanced digital infrastructure, but our maritime vision also honors the ancient wisdom of our seafarers and shipbuilders.”

He emphasized that the NMHC would become a global centre for maritime heritage, combining history, technology, and international collaboration.

Norway: A Trusted Partner in the Blue Voyage

Shri Sonowal pitched for a three-pronged collaboration with Norway:

Cultural Collaboration: Exchange of maritime artefacts and archival exhibits Technological Partnership: Norwegian support in museum design, digital storytelling, and sustainability Academic Exchange: Research in marine archaeology and traditional shipbuilding via Norwegian universities and institutions

“This is not merely a project—it is a living bridge between our civilisations,” he declared, urging Norway to partner actively in the NMHC’s success.

Showcasing Indian Maritime Strength

The India Pavilion featured major Indian public and private players, including:

Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE)

Goa Shipyard Ltd

L&T Shipbuilding

Mandovi Dry Docks

Chowgule & Company

Marine Electricals

Shoft Shipyard

Yeoman Marine Services

SWAN Defence and Buoyancy Consultants

These exhibitors showcased India’s capabilities in shipbuilding, defense marine systems, green shipping technologies, and MSME innovations, underlining its position as a reliable maritime partner for the global economy.

Deepening Indo-Norwegian Maritime Ties

Both leaders hailed the growing Indo-Norwegian maritime relationship, marked by:

Indian seafarers making up 10% of Norwegian ship crews

Cochin Shipyard’s export of vessels to Norwegian companies

Joint ventures in deep-sea mining, marine spatial planning, and pollution research

Tsunami early warning systems and oceanographic studies

Shri Sonowal emphasized the role of the Joint Task Force on Blue Economy, established in 2019, as a major catalyst for sustainable and innovation-driven ocean development.

Tribute to Indian Seafarers at Minnehallen Memorial

In a deeply emotional gesture, Shri Sonowal visited the ‘Minnehallen Memorial’ in Stavern, becoming the first Indian Minister to do so, to honour 86 Indian seafarers who perished while serving aboard Norwegian vessels during World War II.

“India’s brave seafarers laid down their lives alongside Norwegians during a dark chapter of global history. Today, their memory lights the way for a future of maritime solidarity,” he said. The copper plaques bearing Indian names, now part of the memorial, serve as permanent symbols of sacrifice and shared history.

Crown Prince's Affirmation and Future Visit

Impressed by India’s maritime vision and economic growth (which surpassed 8% annually), Crown Prince Haakon confirmed a high-level visit to India later this year, with a delegation of business leaders focused on maritime, renewable energy, and digital innovation sectors.

Shri Sonowal extended a formal invitation to the NMHC inauguration and stressed India’s readiness for deeper bilateral cooperation, not just in shipbuilding but in cultural, academic, and environmental domains.

With this landmark participation at Nor-Shipping 2025, India has made a clear statement: it is not just reclaiming its ancient seafaring legacy, but actively steering the course toward a sustainable, technology-driven maritime future, aligned with global partners like Norway.