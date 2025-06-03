Left Menu

Call for Sanctity: Declaring Amritsar a 'No-War Zone'

Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has appealed to PM Narendra Modi to declare Amritsar a 'no-war zone'. Highlighting the city's spiritual significance, Randhawa seeks international recognition and security measures, amid recent India-Pakistan conflicts, to protect this spiritual hub from future threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:26 IST
In a poignant appeal, Punjab Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing the need for Amritsar to be recognized as a 'no-war zone'. This move is aimed at safeguarding the city's status as a spiritual epicenter, especially in the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan tensions.

The request comes after India's pre-dawn missile strikes on targets in Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack. In response, Pakistan escalated its offensive, bringing attention to Amritsar's vulnerability during military conflicts.

Randhawa, emphasizing Amritsar's unparalleled spiritual value, urges India to spearhead efforts for international security measures, similar to those protecting the Vatican. He believes that honoring the 'Sarbat da Bhala' ethos could contribute significantly to global unity and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

