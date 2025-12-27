The Legacy of Perry Bamonte: Remembering a Cure Legend
Perry Bamonte, esteemed keyboardist and guitarist for The Cure, has passed away at 65. He joined the band in 1990, contributing heavily to their sound and legacy. Bamonte was a vital part of The Cure's history, performing in over 400 shows. He also had roles in films including 'Judge Dredd.'
LOS ANGELES – Perry Bamonte, the acclaimed keyboardist and guitarist of the legendary band The Cure, has passed away at the age of 65. The band confirmed this sad news on their official website, announcing that he died due to a short illness on Christmas Day.
The Cure released a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of their friend and bandmate, highlighting Bamonte's significant contributions to the band since he became a full-time member in 1990. He was celebrated for his versatility, playing guitar, six-string bass, and keyboards, and his ability to captivate audiences in over 400 performances.
Perry Bamonte's legacy extends beyond music; he had roles in several movies, such as 'Judge Dredd,' 'About Time,' and 'The Crow.' His journey with The Cure began in 1984 as part of their road crew before joining the band officially. His first album with them was 'Wish,' released in 1992, marking the start of his impactful musical journey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
