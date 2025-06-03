Left Menu

Naga Students' 48-Hour Picketing Shuts Down Senapati

The All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), staged a 48-hour picketing that led to a shutdown of government offices in Senapati district. The protest opposed the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime and border fencing along the Myanmar boundary. Tensions rose as a scuffle with police occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:28 IST
Naga Students' 48-Hour Picketing Shuts Down Senapati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-hour picketing initiated by the All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), resulted in the closure of government offices in the Naga-majority hill district of Senapati, disrupting administrative operations on Tuesday.

The demonstration, which commenced on June 2, was a response to the central government's decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of border fencing along the Myanmar border.

In the district of Senapati, the protest was led by the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), in collaboration with its affiliated units. Protestors proactively blocked office entrances to ensure the shutdown.

Tensions mounted on Tuesday at the Senapati Superintendent of Police's office when a confrontation between protestors and law enforcement led to minor damage to a district police vehicle.

As of yet, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the altercation.

Additionally, on Monday, Naga student organizations in Chandel district, under the banner of the Naga Students' Union Chandel (NSUC), also picketed several government offices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025