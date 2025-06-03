Naga Students' 48-Hour Picketing Shuts Down Senapati

A 48-hour picketing initiated by the All Naga Students Association, Manipur (ANSAM), resulted in the closure of government offices in the Naga-majority hill district of Senapati, disrupting administrative operations on Tuesday.

The demonstration, which commenced on June 2, was a response to the central government's decision to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the construction of border fencing along the Myanmar border.

In the district of Senapati, the protest was led by the Senapati District Students' Association (SDSA), in collaboration with its affiliated units. Protestors proactively blocked office entrances to ensure the shutdown.

Tensions mounted on Tuesday at the Senapati Superintendent of Police's office when a confrontation between protestors and law enforcement led to minor damage to a district police vehicle.

As of yet, authorities have not released an official statement regarding the altercation.

Additionally, on Monday, Naga student organizations in Chandel district, under the banner of the Naga Students' Union Chandel (NSUC), also picketed several government offices.

