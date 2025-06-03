Pakistan-India Tensions: Letter Diplomacy Amidst Conflict

A Pakistani delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen ties and address regional tensions.

The meeting included the delivery of a personal letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin, underscoring Pakistan's interest in expanding cooperation with Russia across various sectors, including energy and trade.

In the backdrop of escalating tensions with India, Lavrov reiterated the importance of direct dialogue to foster trust and stability in South Asia, highlighting the need for constructive engagements between the neighboring countries.

