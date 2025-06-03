Pakistan-India Tensions: Letter Diplomacy Amidst Conflict
A Pakistani delegation met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, delivering a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin. The visit followed parliamentary efforts to highlight Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. Lavrov emphasized the necessity of direct dialogue between Pakistan and India to reduce tensions and enhance cooperation.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Pakistani delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen ties and address regional tensions.
The meeting included the delivery of a personal letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin, underscoring Pakistan's interest in expanding cooperation with Russia across various sectors, including energy and trade.
In the backdrop of escalating tensions with India, Lavrov reiterated the importance of direct dialogue to foster trust and stability in South Asia, highlighting the need for constructive engagements between the neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
TMC Opts Out: India's Global Mission Against Terrorism Kicks Off
India's Global Strategy: Operation Sindoor and the Battle Against Terrorism
Mamata Banerjee Upholds Party's Autonomy Amid India's Diplomatic Mission Against Terrorism
India Assembles All-Party Delegation to Expose Pakistan's Terrorism Links
TMC Vows Support Against Terrorism, Insists on Party Autonomy in Delegation