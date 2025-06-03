Left Menu

Pakistan-India Tensions: Letter Diplomacy Amidst Conflict

A Pakistani delegation met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, delivering a letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin. The visit followed parliamentary efforts to highlight Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism. Lavrov emphasized the necessity of direct dialogue between Pakistan and India to reduce tensions and enhance cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:34 IST
Pakistan-India Tensions: Letter Diplomacy Amidst Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Pakistani delegation, led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi, held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen ties and address regional tensions.

The meeting included the delivery of a personal letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin, underscoring Pakistan's interest in expanding cooperation with Russia across various sectors, including energy and trade.

In the backdrop of escalating tensions with India, Lavrov reiterated the importance of direct dialogue to foster trust and stability in South Asia, highlighting the need for constructive engagements between the neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025