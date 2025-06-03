Left Menu

Pension Adalat: Resolving Grievances for Pensioners

Union Minister Jitendra Singh will chair the Pension Adalat to address 415 family pension grievances from 19 departments. This initiative aims to resolve long-pending issues and ensure pensioners receive their rightful dues. The 13th session focuses on grievances related to defense, ex-servicemen, home affairs, and financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 21:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh is set to chair the Pension Adalat on Wednesday, an initiative focused on resolving grievances of pensioners, according to an official statement.

The adalat will address 415 family pension issues spanning 19 departments and ministries. The objective is to tackle chronic, long-standing grievances to ensure pensioners receive their due entitlements. Delays often arise from procedural issues or delayed start of pensions, resulting in significant arrears.

The 13th Pension Adalat will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, under the theme 'Family Pension.' Of the cases on the agenda, 268 pertain to the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts in Prayagraj, 62 to the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, 40 to the Ministry of Home Affairs, and 12 to the Department of Financial Services, revealing the widespread nature of the concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

