Focus Netralaya Empanelled with ECHS: Enhanced Eye Care Access for Ex-Servicemen
Bareilly's Focus Netralaya, a NABH-accredited eye hospital, joins the ECHS network, offering cashless eye care to ex-servicemen in Moradabad and Bareilly. This empanelment complements the hospital's existing services under various government schemes, enhancing community access to high-quality eye treatments and advanced surgical care.
Focus Netralaya, a prominent eye care facility based in Bareilly, has secured its place on the Regional Centre of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) list as of January 6. This pivotal inclusion allows beneficiaries from the Moradabad and Bareilly regions to receive cashless eye treatment at the institution.
The NABH-accredited super-specialty hospital, under the leadership of Dr. Kanupriya Agrawal, is well-equipped with cutting-edge AI technology. It provides a spectrum of eye care services, including procedures for cataracts, glaucoma, and laser-based treatments.
With the ECHS partnership, Focus Netralaya expands its support to ex-servicemen, ensuring regional access to advanced and convenient eye care. The hospital's extensive participation in other government and insurance schemes underscores its commitment to community health.
