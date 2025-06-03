Haryana's Path to Efficiency: Rationalization Commission's Milestone Reports

In a pivotal meeting, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini received the Rationalization Commission's initial 18 reports, paving the way for significant administrative reforms within the state. Chaired by Rajan Gupta, the Commission was tasked with enhancing the efficiency and transparency of government departments.

The Commission's recommendations include a comprehensive structural overhaul of Haryana's governmental bodies, spanning offices from low-level positions to department heads. It advocates the introduction of modern management systems and an augmentation of manpower, particularly focusing on IT and technical staff that align with departmental duties.

Key restructuring proposals include splitting the existing Irrigation Department to create a dedicated Department of Drainage and Groundwater Recharging. Anticipated changes also involve setting up new institutions and phasing out redundant ones to bolster departmental functionality. A complete Human Resource Management System (HRMS) overhaul was recommended to streamline human resource operations across the state's departments, ensuring effective employee placement and resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)