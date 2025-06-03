Left Menu

Arrest Made in Suhas Shetty Murder Case Conspiracy

Mangaluru City Crime Branch has arrested Abdul Razak for allegedly conspiring in the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Razak is connected to key suspects Mohammed Muzammil and Nausad Vamanjoor. The investigation continues, with 16 arrests made so far in this premeditated murder probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mangaluru City Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested Abdul Razak, 59, on charges of conspiracy and aiding in the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. Razak, a local resident, was detained for allegedly planning the crime and providing shelter to key suspects. This arrest marks the 16th in the ongoing investigation.

According to police reports, Razak is the father of key accused Mohammed Muzammil and father-in-law of another suspect, Nausad Vamanjoor, alias Chotte Nausad. Authorities allege that Razak hosted clandestine meetings at his residence to plan Shetty's murder and subsequently assisted the suspects in evading capture.

The police are continuing their probe into the case, which they describe as a calculated murder involving numerous conspirators. Efforts are underway to apprehend additional suspects linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

