DRI Inaugurates New High-Tech HQ in Delhi, Marking a Leap in Enforcement

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, and Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, jointly inaugurated the new state-of-the-art headquarters of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in New Delhi today. The event marks a pivotal moment in India’s commitment to strengthening its economic security infrastructure and modernizing its enforcement capabilities.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Secretary of the Department of Revenue, Shri Arvind Shrivastava; Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal; Member (Compliance Management), CBIC, Shri Mohan Kumar Singh; Director General of DRI, Shri Abhai Kumar Srivastav; and senior officials from CBIC, law enforcement agencies, and foreign dignitaries.

A Modern Command Center for Economic Intelligence

Spread across a 6,200 square meter plot, the newly inaugurated DRI headquarters is a modern, technologically equipped facility designed to meet the increasing demands of combating cross-border smuggling, illicit trade, and financial crimes in an era of rapid globalization and digitalization.

The building is not only operationally advanced but is also environmentally conscious, featuring:

Solar power systems for clean energy

Rainwater harvesting mechanisms

Sewage treatment plant for water recycling

Energy-efficient lighting and HVAC systems

Barrier-free design for differently-abled accessibility

Elevators and ramps

A dedicated crèche for working parents

Finance Minister Urges Transformation with Integrity

In her keynote address, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the DRI for completing the project in record time and emphasized the importance of aligning enforcement operations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ vision. She offered three guiding imperatives for DRI officers:

Blend Enforcement with Facilitation: Recognize both as complementary forces rather than conflicting priorities. Investigate Holistically: Look beyond isolated infractions to dismantle entire illicit networks. Operate with Dharma and Data: Let investigations be rooted in ethical conduct alongside robust data analytics.

The Finance Minister urged the DRI to go beyond seizures, calling for network-based dismantling of smuggling syndicates, improved inter-agency coordination, and deeper collaboration with international enforcement counterparts to tackle the complexities of transnational economic crimes.

A Beacon of Innovation and Integrity

Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, acknowledged DRI’s evolving role in India's national and economic security architecture. He highlighted the agency’s commendable adoption of data analytics and technological tools for investigation and surveillance, placing it on par with leading global enforcement bodies.

“DRI is a name that commands respect across enforcement circles, both in India and internationally,” he remarked.

Voices of Leadership at the Inauguration

Shri Arvind Shrivastava, Secretary, Department of Revenue, emphasized that the DRI’s role is vital in ensuring a secure economic environment, which is essential for India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat by 2047.

CBIC Chairman Shri Sanjay Kumar Agarwal praised the collective efforts that led to the inauguration of this new HQ, noting that it reflects India’s growing indirect tax base, economic ambitions, and a pressing need to modernize enforcement infrastructure. He called for continual investments in institutional capacity building.

Director General of DRI, Shri Abhai Kumar Srivastav, expressed pride in the successful execution of the project and reiterated DRI’s unwavering commitment to its values: Integrity, Vigilance, and National Service.

In the vote of thanks, Shri Brij Bhushan Gupta, Principal Additional Director General at DRI HQ, conveyed appreciation to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and partner agencies for their role in bringing the project to life.

Strengthening India’s Frontline Against Smuggling

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, often referred to as India’s apex anti-smuggling agency, plays a pivotal role in curbing the flow of contraband goods, narcotics, counterfeit currency, wildlife products, and illegal foreign exchange.

With the ever-increasing complexity of international trade and the rise in sophisticated financial crimes, the new headquarters will serve as a nerve center for DRI’s intelligence-gathering, inter-agency cooperation, and real-time response capabilities.

The facility is also expected to train and house advanced technology units, enabling DRI to use AI-based risk profiling, blockchain auditing, and forensic analysis tools to detect hidden financial trails and curb organized economic crimes more efficiently.

A Vision for the Future

Today’s inauguration isn’t just a ceremonial event—it signals India’s resolve to build a secure, just, and prosperous economic environment. The Ministry of Finance and CBIC envision the DRI headquarters as a launchpad for next-gen enforcement strategies, ensuring that the nation’s economic borders remain protected and its growth trajectory remains uncompromised.