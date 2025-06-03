Shivraj Singh Chouhan Honours PMAY Rural Awardees, Unveils New Reforms in Pune

In a strong reaffirmation of the Government of India’s commitment to rural upliftment and sustainable development, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, joined hands with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shri Ajit Pawar to felicitate exemplary stakeholders at the ‘Pradhanmantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Rural Beneficiary Gathering and MahaAwas Abhiyan State-Level Award Ceremony’ held at Balewadi, Pune.

The gathering marked a milestone in Maharashtra’s housing sector as key announcements, reforms, and recognitions under the PMAY (Rural) were rolled out. The Union Minister praised the transformative power of the scheme, stating, “A house is not just a structure of bricks and mortar—it is a symbol of dignity, security, and progress.”

Major Announcements and Policy Reforms

1. Expanded Eligibility for PMAY (Rural):

Shri Chouhan declared critical updates to the beneficiary eligibility criteria, aimed at extending the scheme’s reach to more families:

Removal of vehicle ownership restriction: Owning a two-wheeler will no longer disqualify applicants.

Income cap raised: Individuals with a monthly income of up to ₹15,000 can now apply.

New inclusive survey approved: The Government will soon conduct a revised survey to identify and include eligible but previously excluded rural households.

These updates aim to correct past exclusions and ensure “Housing for All” becomes a ground-level reality by 2027.

2. State Incentive for Solar Integration:

CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a ₹50,000 state subsidy for installing solar panels in rural homes under PMAY. “This will help beneficiaries not only gain shelter but also adopt sustainable, cost-efficient energy practices,” he said.

Economic and Employment Impact

Shri Chouhan emphasized that rural housing construction fuels the economy, generating employment for masons, carpenters, and construction workers while stimulating demand in sectors such as cement, plumbing, and electricity. “Each house contributes to economic vibrancy while ensuring social security,” he stated.

Call to Farmers under Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

In addition to housing, the Minister highlighted the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, urging Maharashtra’s farmers to collaborate with agricultural scientists who are visiting villages as part of the program. “This knowledge exchange will enable innovation in farming techniques, pest management, and crop resilience,” he said.

Amrut MahaAwas Abhiyan Awards – 2025 Honorees

To recognise outstanding contributions to rural housing development, the following awards were presented:

Best Division

🥇 Konkan

🥈 Nashik

🥉 Nagpur

Best District

🥇 Ahilyanagar

🥈 Sindhudurg

🥉 Gondia

Best Taluka

🥇 Pathardi (Ahilyanagar)

🥈 Devgad (Sindhudurg)

🥉 Javli (Satara)

Best Grampanchayat

🥇 Yelgaon (Karad, Satara)

🥈 Bhudkewadi (Patan, Satara)

🥉 Chondhi (Manora, Washim)

Best Multistorey Building

🥇 Hanumant Khede (Dharangaon, Jalgaon)

🥈 Bhosa (Takali, Mohadi, Bhandara)

🥉 Mohgavhan (Manora, Washim)

Best Housing Complex

🥇 Wangdari (Shrigonda, Ahilyanagar)

🥈 Manori (Fulambri, Sambhajinagar)

🥉 Lakshmi Dahiwadi (Mangalvedha, Solapur)

These awards reflect the synergy between local governance, administrative efficiency, and community participation.

Leaders at the Helm

The high-profile event was also attended by:

Shri Jaykumar Gore, Minister for Gramvikas and Panchayat Raj, Maharashtra

Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Member of Parliament

Shri Franklin L. Khobung, Additional Secretary (Farmers’ Welfare & Digital Agriculture), GoI

Shri Anil G. Meher, Chairman, ICAR-KVK Narayangaon

Dr. S.K. Roy, Director, ICAR-ATARI

Dr. S.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticulture), ICAR

Shri Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner (Agriculture), Government of Maharashtra

Reaffirming the ‘Housing for All’ Vision

The event concluded with a pledge to uphold Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of inclusive development under ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’, by building not just homes but livelihoods, opportunities, and equity across rural India.

“With every new home, we’re laying the foundation for a stronger, more resilient Bharat,” said Shri Chouhan, closing the event on a note of national pride and grassroots empowerment.