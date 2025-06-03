High Court Grants Bail to Bhadohi MLA in Abetment of Suicide Case

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to Samajwadi Party legislator Zahid Beg, the Bhadohi MLA, embroiled in an abetment of suicide case. This decision follows the discovery of a domestic help who was found dead within his residence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh has also extended anticipatory bail to Beg's wife, Seema Beg. The court cited a lack of evidence suggesting Beg's involvement, determining no substantial inducement, conspiracy, or assistance in the alleged suicide of the domestic worker, identified as 18-year-old Nazia.

The decision follows the examination of case details indicating no allegations levied against Beg or his family. The court highlighted the completion of a charge sheet and concluded there was no potential for evidence tampering, thereby justifying bail approval.