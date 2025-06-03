Left Menu

High Court Grants Bail to Bhadohi MLA in Abetment of Suicide Case

The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg in connection with a case of abetting suicide following the death of a domestic worker in his residence. The court determined there was no sufficient evidence to suggest Beg's involvement in the alleged crime.

  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court recently granted bail to Samajwadi Party legislator Zahid Beg, the Bhadohi MLA, embroiled in an abetment of suicide case. This decision follows the discovery of a domestic help who was found dead within his residence.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh has also extended anticipatory bail to Beg's wife, Seema Beg. The court cited a lack of evidence suggesting Beg's involvement, determining no substantial inducement, conspiracy, or assistance in the alleged suicide of the domestic worker, identified as 18-year-old Nazia.

The decision follows the examination of case details indicating no allegations levied against Beg or his family. The court highlighted the completion of a charge sheet and concluded there was no potential for evidence tampering, thereby justifying bail approval.

