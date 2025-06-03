Left Menu

Tension in Southern Gaza: A Closer Look at Recent Events

The White House acknowledged reports about Israeli troops allegedly firing on Palestinian aid seekers in southern Gaza. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated they will thoroughly investigate these claims before confirming their validity or taking any subsequent action.

Updated: 03-06-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:25 IST
Reports have emerged suggesting Israeli troops may have fired on Palestinian aid seekers near a food distribution center in southern Gaza, capturing the attention of the White House.

During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration is aware of these reports and is in the process of verifying them.

Leavitt emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation before any official confirmation or action is taken regarding the situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

