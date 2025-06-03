Tension in Southern Gaza: A Closer Look at Recent Events

Reports have emerged suggesting Israeli troops may have fired on Palestinian aid seekers near a food distribution center in southern Gaza, capturing the attention of the White House.

During a press briefing, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that the administration is aware of these reports and is in the process of verifying them.

Leavitt emphasized the importance of a thorough investigation before any official confirmation or action is taken regarding the situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)