Maharashtra Congress Reminds PM Modi of 2014 Poll Promises

The Maharashtra Congress initiated the 'Shetkari Sanman Padyatra' from Dabhadi village to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his 2014 election promises to farmers, including doubling their income. The padyatra highlights the ongoing struggles of farmers who still face inadequate prices for their produce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:27 IST
Maharashtra Congress Reminds PM Modi of 2014 Poll Promises
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for his 2014 election promises, the Maharashtra Congress launched the 'Shetkari Sanman Padyatra' from Dabhadi village. The march seeks to spotlight the unfulfilled commitments made to the agricultural sector during Modi's campaign.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, head of the Maharashtra Congress, recalls Modi's 'Chai pe Charcha' where he proposed measures including doubling farmers' income and offering better pricing, aimed at uplifting the agriculture sector plagued by farmer suicides, particularly in Yavatmal district.

Amid growing concerns, Sapkal points out that various crops are fetching poor prices, with soya bean oil selling at Rs 165 per litre yet fetching farmers merely Rs 35-40 per kilo. Joined by other Congress leaders, the padyatra underscores the urgency for government intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

