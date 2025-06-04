India-Pakistan Dialogue Stalemate: Tharoor Stresses Terrorism Action

In a candid statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has articulated the core challenge in engaging in dialogue with Pakistan. Tharoor emphasized that while language is not a barrier, the primary obstacle remains a mutual understanding and vision for peace and decency.

During an all-party parliamentary trip to Brazil, Tharoor highlighted India's commitment to combating terrorism. He conveyed to various Latin American nations that any engagement with Islamabad hinges on Pakistan dismantling its visible infrastructure of terrorism.

The Indian delegation concluded their visit on a positive note, with agreements to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly focusing on trade and defense. They are now set to head to Washington DC, continuing their diplomatic efforts to garner international support against terrorism.

