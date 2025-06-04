Left Menu

India-Pakistan Dialogue Stalemate: Tharoor Stresses Terrorism Action

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the difficulty of engaging Pakistan in dialogue lies not in common language but in achieving a shared vision for peace. In a visit to Brazil, Tharoor advocated for India's anti-terrorism stance, urging Pakistan's action against terrorism infrastructure for meaningful talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 04-06-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 00:26 IST
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In a candid statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has articulated the core challenge in engaging in dialogue with Pakistan. Tharoor emphasized that while language is not a barrier, the primary obstacle remains a mutual understanding and vision for peace and decency.

During an all-party parliamentary trip to Brazil, Tharoor highlighted India's commitment to combating terrorism. He conveyed to various Latin American nations that any engagement with Islamabad hinges on Pakistan dismantling its visible infrastructure of terrorism.

The Indian delegation concluded their visit on a positive note, with agreements to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly focusing on trade and defense. They are now set to head to Washington DC, continuing their diplomatic efforts to garner international support against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

