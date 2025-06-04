India-Pakistan Dialogue Stalemate: Tharoor Stresses Terrorism Action
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasized the difficulty of engaging Pakistan in dialogue lies not in common language but in achieving a shared vision for peace. In a visit to Brazil, Tharoor advocated for India's anti-terrorism stance, urging Pakistan's action against terrorism infrastructure for meaningful talks.
- Country:
- Brazil
In a candid statement, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has articulated the core challenge in engaging in dialogue with Pakistan. Tharoor emphasized that while language is not a barrier, the primary obstacle remains a mutual understanding and vision for peace and decency.
During an all-party parliamentary trip to Brazil, Tharoor highlighted India's commitment to combating terrorism. He conveyed to various Latin American nations that any engagement with Islamabad hinges on Pakistan dismantling its visible infrastructure of terrorism.
The Indian delegation concluded their visit on a positive note, with agreements to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly focusing on trade and defense. They are now set to head to Washington DC, continuing their diplomatic efforts to garner international support against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shashi Tharoor
- India
- Pakistan
- terrorism
- diplomacy
- Brazil
- BRICS
- dialogue
- peace
- Congress MP
ALSO READ
From Real Estate to Diplomacy: Charles Kushner's Controversial Path
Cricket Diplomacy: England and Zimbabwe's Historic Test Match
India's Commitment to Energy Security and Sustainable Future at BRICS Summit
India Urges Stronger BRICS Cooperation for Global Energy Security
High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Russia Prisoner Exchange Negotiations