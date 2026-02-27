Marco Rubio's Urgent Diplomacy: Addressing Rising Tensions in the Middle East

Amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to make a brief visit to Israel next week. The State Department announced on Friday that Rubio's visit will focus on key regional issues, including Iran and Lebanon, and the implementation of the Trump administration's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza.

As the US bolsters its military presence in the Middle East, the announcement came alongside the US Embassy in Jerusalem's new 'authorized departure' status for non-essential personnel. This status allows eligible staff and family members to voluntarily leave the country at the government's expense, as tensions in the region mount.

Meanwhile, airlines such as KLM are suspending flights from Tel Aviv, and several countries are advising citizens against travel to Iran. Diplomatic efforts continue as Vice President JD Vance prepares to meet with Oman's foreign minister in Washington, amidst a backdrop of stalled nuclear talks between Iran and the US.