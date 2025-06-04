Tensions Escalate as Israel and Syria Trade Blame for Projectiles
Amidst an ongoing conflict, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa for projectiles launched from Syria. While direct talks aim to ease hostilities, both nations cite external destabilizing efforts. Israel responded with artillery fire after reports of missiles in Syria, with significant damage reported in Daraa.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has accused Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa of bearing responsibility for two projectiles launched from Syria, signaling heightened tensions between the nations.
Amid ongoing attempts to alleviate hostilities, this incident complicates the volatile dynamic between Israel and Syria, who have traditionally been adversaries in the Middle East conflict.
Syria and other sources claim the responsibility is unverified, with Israel responding through artillery strikes, exacerbating damages in Daraa and further entrenching the regional discord.
