Bastar's Future: From Naxalism to Developmental Hub

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has declared that Bastar's resources are owned by its people. Sharma emphasized that once Naxalism is eliminated, security camps will convert into forest produce centers. He urged youth to understand the history and impact of Maoism, highlighting government efforts to combat it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 04-06-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 08:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphatically stated that Bastar's natural resources belong to its residents. Speaking at an event, Sharma explained that with the eradication of Naxalism, security camps will be transformed into centers for forest produce.

Sharma called on the youth to comprehend the history and evolution of Maoism as part of eradicating Left Wing Extremism. He highlighted the efforts of central and state governments in combating this challenge.

Focusing on misinformation, Sharma reinforced that Bastar's development will adhere to the Bastar model, directing its resources to the local community. He urged the youth to leverage their social media influence to further this cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

