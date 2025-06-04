Bastar's Future: From Naxalism to Developmental Hub
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has declared that Bastar's resources are owned by its people. Sharma emphasized that once Naxalism is eliminated, security camps will convert into forest produce centers. He urged youth to understand the history and impact of Maoism, highlighting government efforts to combat it.
Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma emphatically stated that Bastar's natural resources belong to its residents. Speaking at an event, Sharma explained that with the eradication of Naxalism, security camps will be transformed into centers for forest produce.
Sharma called on the youth to comprehend the history and evolution of Maoism as part of eradicating Left Wing Extremism. He highlighted the efforts of central and state governments in combating this challenge.
Focusing on misinformation, Sharma reinforced that Bastar's development will adhere to the Bastar model, directing its resources to the local community. He urged the youth to leverage their social media influence to further this cause.
