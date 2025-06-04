Left Menu

Korea Aerospace Industries Secures Major Deal with the Philippines

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has landed a substantial contract with the Philippines worth 975.3 billion won to supply 12 FA-50 fighter jets by 2030. This deal is part of South Korea's ambition to become a top global arms exporter. The agreement follows previous deliveries made in 2017.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI), a leading South Korean defense firm, has announced a lucrative deal with the Philippine defense ministry valued at 975.3 billion won, equivalent to $712.83 million.

Under the agreement, KAI is set to deliver 12 FA-50 fighter jets to the Philippines by 2030, marking a significant step in modernizing the Southeast Asian nation's military capabilities. This contract follows a similar agreement in 2014 when KAI supplied another batch of 12 FA-50 jets by 2017.

South Korea, having previously sold various military assets like corvettes and frigates to the Philippines, aims to establish itself as the world's fourth-largest arms exporter by 2027.

