Korea Aerospace Industries Secures Major Deal with the Philippines
Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has landed a substantial contract with the Philippines worth 975.3 billion won to supply 12 FA-50 fighter jets by 2030. This deal is part of South Korea's ambition to become a top global arms exporter. The agreement follows previous deliveries made in 2017.
South Korea, having previously sold various military assets like corvettes and frigates to the Philippines, aims to establish itself as the world's fourth-largest arms exporter by 2027.