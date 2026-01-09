Pakistan's $1.5 Billion Defense Deal with Sudan: A Strategic Power Play

In a pivotal move, Pakistan is nearing the conclusion of a $1.5 billion arms deal with Sudan, promising to bolster the latter's military capacity in its ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. According to former air force official Aamir Masood and inside sources, this deal includes advanced aircraft, drones, and air defense systems.

The conflict in Sudan, now in its third year, has exacerbated a severe humanitarian crisis, drawing in complex foreign interests and threatening regional stability. Pakistan's military support is seen as vital for Sudan's army, which struggles to retain air superiority as the RSF increasingly deploys drones.

While questions remain about the deal's funding, speculations arise around potential Saudi Arabian financial backing, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions. This development marks a significant shift in Pakistan's defense capabilities and international standing in the arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)