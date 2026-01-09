Left Menu

Pakistan's $1.5 Billion Defense Deal with Sudan: A Strategic Power Play

Pakistan is finalizing a $1.5-billion weapons deal with Sudan, promising crucial support for Sudan's army amidst its conflict with the RSF. This agreement, involving aircraft and drones, highlights Pakistan's rising defense ambitions and its strategic alliances, potentially backed by Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move, Pakistan is nearing the conclusion of a $1.5 billion arms deal with Sudan, promising to bolster the latter's military capacity in its ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. According to former air force official Aamir Masood and inside sources, this deal includes advanced aircraft, drones, and air defense systems.

The conflict in Sudan, now in its third year, has exacerbated a severe humanitarian crisis, drawing in complex foreign interests and threatening regional stability. Pakistan's military support is seen as vital for Sudan's army, which struggles to retain air superiority as the RSF increasingly deploys drones.

While questions remain about the deal's funding, speculations arise around potential Saudi Arabian financial backing, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions. This development marks a significant shift in Pakistan's defense capabilities and international standing in the arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

