Political Storm Over KCR: BRS Leader Calls Commission's Notice a Conspiracy

BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday labeled as ''politically motivated'' the notice issued to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao by a judicial commission investigating irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Calling the commission a ''Congress commission'', Kavitha claimed the notice was part of a deliberate campaign to ''defame'' Rao, popularly known as KCR. Speaking at a protest organized by Telangana Jagruti, she alleged that the Congress government aims to ''erase'' KCR's legacy, particularly his pro-farmer initiatives.

Kavitha emphasized that once completed, the Kaleshwaram project would benefit 40 lakh acres of land. She also criticized Andhra Pradesh's plans to redirect Godavari waters through the Polavaram-Banakacherla project, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of remaining silent on the issue. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu defended the project, stating it targets excess water headed for sea diversion to drought-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)