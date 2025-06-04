Left Menu

Political Storm Over KCR: BRS Leader Calls Commission's Notice a Conspiracy

BRS leader K Kavitha criticized a judicial commission's notice to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, labeling it as politically motivated. She accused the Congress of defaming Rao's legacy and ignoring key irrigation benefits. This controversy unfolds amidst regional water disputes with Andhra Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 13:30 IST
  • India

BRS leader K Kavitha on Wednesday labeled as ''politically motivated'' the notice issued to party president K Chandrasekhar Rao by a judicial commission investigating irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project.

Calling the commission a ''Congress commission'', Kavitha claimed the notice was part of a deliberate campaign to ''defame'' Rao, popularly known as KCR. Speaking at a protest organized by Telangana Jagruti, she alleged that the Congress government aims to ''erase'' KCR's legacy, particularly his pro-farmer initiatives.

Kavitha emphasized that once completed, the Kaleshwaram project would benefit 40 lakh acres of land. She also criticized Andhra Pradesh's plans to redirect Godavari waters through the Polavaram-Banakacherla project, accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of remaining silent on the issue. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu defended the project, stating it targets excess water headed for sea diversion to drought-affected areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

