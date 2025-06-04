Delhi High Court Quashes Staring Incident FIR After Settlement

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an FIR against a male accused of persistently staring at a female co-passenger during a flight journey from Indore to Delhi. This decision came after both parties involved reached a mutual settlement.

Justice Ravinder Dudeja observed that prolonging the matter any further would be futile, given that the complainant expressed no objection to quashing the offense. She confirmed her agreement to the settlement without any coercion or pressure.

The Delhi Police counsel also agreed to the quashing of the FIR, confirming the peaceful resolution of the incident. As a result, the court officially dismissed the FIR, putting an end to the legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)