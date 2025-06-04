Left Menu

Sexual Predator from Hisar Nabbed in CBI Sting

The CBI has arrested Somnath of Hisar for alleged rape and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Utilizing Interpol's database and Cyber Tipline reports, the victims and accused were identified. Electronic evidence was seized, revealing multiple cases of sexual assault over recent years.

Updated: 04-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:54 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended a man accused of being a sexual predator in Hisar, Haryana, officials reported on Wednesday. The man allegedly engaged in the rape of minors and circulated child sexual abuse material online.

Key insights were garnered using Interpol's International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database and Google-generated Cyber Tipline Reports, submitted to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C). This led to the identification of both victims and the perpetrator, the officials stated.

The arrest was executed following a case filed on May 29 against the accused, identified as Somnath. CBI searches at his residence unveiled electronic devices containing incriminating content, further uncovering multiple minors who were subjected to egregious acts for pornographic endeavors over the years, a CBI spokesperson confirmed.

