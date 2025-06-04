Left Menu

Nations Rally Weapons Support for Ukraine Amid US Absence

Senior officials from nearly 50 countries met to coordinate military aid for Ukraine, in the absence of the US Pentagon chief. The UK and Germany chaired the meeting, discussing increased drone production. Concerns rise over the US distancing from Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-06-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 14:55 IST
Senior officials from close to 50 nations converged on Wednesday to strategize increased weapons support for Ukraine, marking the first absence of the Pentagon's chief since the military aid group's inception three years ago.

The UK and Germany chaired the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slated to join NATO defence ministers a day later. This marks a shift in the US's previous active involvement in Ukrainian defence efforts.

The UK's announcement of a planned tenfold increase in drone production underscores the ongoing strategic emphasis on drones, which have become pivotal in the four-year-long conflict. European NATO members express concerns over a potential US military focus shift from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

