Left Menu

Supreme Court Seeks MP Government's Response on Journalist Assault Case

The Supreme Court has asked for the Madhya Pradesh government's response regarding two journalists, Shashikant Goyal and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, allegedly attacked by police while reporting on illegal sand mining. Despite requests, the court denied interim arrest protection, questioning why specific officials and entities weren't directly involved in the petition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:13 IST
Supreme Court Seeks MP Government's Response on Journalist Assault Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the Madhya Pradesh government concerning allegations that two journalists were assaulted by police officers. This follows complaints from journalists Shashikant Goyal and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, who claim they were targeted for their coverage of illegal sand mining activities.

Despite pleas from the petitioners' counsel for interim protection against arrest, the bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma, did not grant such relief. The court questioned why the petition excluded specific officials like the Bhind superintendent of police, while including entities like the National Human Rights Commission and the NCT of Delhi.

The case was further complicated by the petitioners' failure to initially disclose to the Supreme Court their concurrent appeal to the Delhi High Court for related protective measures. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 9, with the Supreme Court hoping that no coercive actions will be taken against the journalists in the interim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025