Supreme Court Seeks MP Government's Response on Journalist Assault Case

The Supreme Court has demanded a response from the Madhya Pradesh government concerning allegations that two journalists were assaulted by police officers. This follows complaints from journalists Shashikant Goyal and Amarkant Singh Chouhan, who claim they were targeted for their coverage of illegal sand mining activities.

Despite pleas from the petitioners' counsel for interim protection against arrest, the bench, comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and Satish Chandra Sharma, did not grant such relief. The court questioned why the petition excluded specific officials like the Bhind superintendent of police, while including entities like the National Human Rights Commission and the NCT of Delhi.

The case was further complicated by the petitioners' failure to initially disclose to the Supreme Court their concurrent appeal to the Delhi High Court for related protective measures. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 9, with the Supreme Court hoping that no coercive actions will be taken against the journalists in the interim.

