Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found in Trolley Bag in Bachupally

An unidentified woman's decomposed body was discovered in a trolley bag dumped in the Bachupally area. Local police were alerted by a strong odor detected by passersby. The body appears to have been placed in the bag 10-15 days prior. Authorities are investigating and seeking related missing person reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A gruesome discovery unfolded on Wednesday as police in Bachupally uncovered the body of an unidentified woman stuffed into a trolley bag and discarded in a bushy area.

The woman, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old, appears to have been killed elsewhere before her body was encased in the trolley bag. Officer reports suggest the body had been there for approximately 10-15 days, as it was found in a highly decomposed state.

Local residents, disturbed by a foul smell, alerted authorities. Upon opening the bag, police confirmed the grim find. They have initiated an investigation, informing nearby stations to identify any matching missing reports. The cause of death remains unknown as a postmortem is pending at a state-run hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

