Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found in Trolley Bag in Bachupally

A gruesome discovery unfolded on Wednesday as police in Bachupally uncovered the body of an unidentified woman stuffed into a trolley bag and discarded in a bushy area.

The woman, estimated to be between 25 and 35 years old, appears to have been killed elsewhere before her body was encased in the trolley bag. Officer reports suggest the body had been there for approximately 10-15 days, as it was found in a highly decomposed state.

Local residents, disturbed by a foul smell, alerted authorities. Upon opening the bag, police confirmed the grim find. They have initiated an investigation, informing nearby stations to identify any matching missing reports. The cause of death remains unknown as a postmortem is pending at a state-run hospital.

