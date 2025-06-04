Turkey Challenges EU Defence Spending Restrictions: A Call for Inclusion
Turkey's Defence Minister, Yasar Guler, urges European allies to ease EU spending restrictions that exclude non-EU countries like Turkey. Guler hopes a Trump-Erdogan meeting might lift U.S. sanctions on Turkey, allowing re-entry to the F-35 program. Turkey remains firm on working with allies to enhance defence capabilities.
Turkey is pushing European allies to relax strict EU defence spending rules that predominantly restrict spending to within the bloc, according to Defence Minister Yasar Guler. Speaking ahead of a NATO meeting, Guler stressed the importance of inclusivity for non-EU members like Turkey.
Guler hopes a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will address U.S. sanctions that expelled Turkey from the F-35 jet program. Turkey remains an important ally with advanced military capabilities, including drones, which NATO members could find valuable.
Europe is increasing defence spending, driven by threats from Russia. However, the EU's mandate for spending inside its bloc could marginalize countries like Turkey. Guler criticized Greece's demands tied to territorial waters, emphasizing the need for multilateral cooperation.
