Sebi Warns Against Fake Communications Using Its Name

On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a cautionary warning to investors about fraudulent communications being circulated in its name, misusing its logo, letterhead, and authority.

This advisory follows reports where individuals falsely represented themselves as Sebi officials, issuing demands for payment through social media platforms under the pretense of avoiding legal action.

Sebi urges the public to verify any communications claimed to be from the regulator through its official website and remain vigilant against scams involving requests for personal information or payments under Sebi's guise.

(With inputs from agencies.)