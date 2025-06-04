Sebi Warns Against Fake Communications Using Its Name
Markets regulator Sebi cautions investors about fraudulent communications falsely issued in its name, urging the public to verify authenticity through official channels and to avoid sharing personal information or money. This comes in response to cases where individuals were deceptive about their connection to Sebi.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a cautionary warning to investors about fraudulent communications being circulated in its name, misusing its logo, letterhead, and authority.
This advisory follows reports where individuals falsely represented themselves as Sebi officials, issuing demands for payment through social media platforms under the pretense of avoiding legal action.
Sebi urges the public to verify any communications claimed to be from the regulator through its official website and remain vigilant against scams involving requests for personal information or payments under Sebi's guise.
