Love Triangle Sparks Gunfire Drama: Six Apprehended in Jwalapuri

In a dramatic turn of events, six individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire at the relatives of a boy in a disapproved relationship with a woman in Jwalapuri, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The confrontation, reportedly stemming from familial disapproval, occurred on May 13, with the situation escalating to gunfire. Anoop Kumar and Sumit alias Bona were detained on June 2, while the others, including Chintu and Karan, faced arrest earlier. Authorities confirmed that the incident was rooted in a family feud over a forbidden romance.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma, preliminary investigations revealed that the group arrived with an apparent intent to open fire, with a case now actively under investigation. A specific input facilitated Anoop Kumar's arrest, revealing his previous murder conviction and Sumit's history of violent crimes.

