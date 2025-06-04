Left Menu

Love Triangle Sparks Gunfire Drama: Six Apprehended in Jwalapuri

Six individuals, including a minor, were apprehended following an alleged shooting linked to a disapproved relationship in Jwalapuri. On May 13, gunshots were fired at a boy’s relatives. Anoop Kumar and Sumit were arrested with evidence confirming their involvement. The incident arose from a family feud over a forbidden romance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:14 IST
Love Triangle Sparks Gunfire Drama: Six Apprehended in Jwalapuri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, six individuals, including a minor, have been apprehended for allegedly opening fire at the relatives of a boy in a disapproved relationship with a woman in Jwalapuri, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The confrontation, reportedly stemming from familial disapproval, occurred on May 13, with the situation escalating to gunfire. Anoop Kumar and Sumit alias Bona were detained on June 2, while the others, including Chintu and Karan, faced arrest earlier. Authorities confirmed that the incident was rooted in a family feud over a forbidden romance.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma, preliminary investigations revealed that the group arrived with an apparent intent to open fire, with a case now actively under investigation. A specific input facilitated Anoop Kumar's arrest, revealing his previous murder conviction and Sumit's history of violent crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025