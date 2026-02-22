Family Feud Turns Fatal in Latur: Brother Arrested

A man has been apprehended in Latur for allegedly murdering his elder brother, according to police reports. The incident, which unfolded in the Nilanga tehsil, came to light on February 18 when Gulab Vilas Kharose's body was discovered on a field bund showing strangulation signs.

Police investigations have pinpointed the younger brother, Ulhas Kharose, as the prime suspect. The siblings were frequently at odds over land disputes and familial issues, escalating tragically to the murder on February 17.

Ulhas has been placed in police custody, with authorities delving deeper into what drove these domestic disagreements into violence. The case remains under active investigation as police piece together the details.

(With inputs from agencies.)