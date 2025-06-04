Left Menu

U.S. and UAE Set Sights on Potential Trade Agreement Amid Rising Tariffs

The United States and the United Arab Emirates are gearing up for negotiations on a bilateral trade agreement. This deal aims to alleviate tariffs impacting the UAE's steel and aluminum exports. Previously hit by significant tariffs under President Trump's administration, the UAE is a key trade partner for the U.S., marked by extensive non-oil exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:35 IST
U.S. and UAE Set Sights on Potential Trade Agreement Amid Rising Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and the United Arab Emirates have signaled plans to negotiate a bilateral trade agreement, primarily targeting the reduction of tariffs on the Gulf state's steel and aluminum exports. According to sources, discussions on the trade agreement commenced during former President Donald Trump's recent visit to Abu Dhabi.

Trump's administration had previously imposed a 25% tariff on UAE's steel and aluminum which is set to double, impacting the Gulf state's crucial exports. Despite these challenges, the UAE remains the second-largest exporter of these products to the U.S. highlighting the significance of their trade relationship.

The UAE has demonstrated a rapid negotiation capability, evidenced by recent trade agreements with India and other nations. Although the U.S. may pursue a limited deal with the UAE, any agreement is expected to align with the UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025