Dramatic Capture of Wanted Sharpshooter in Rohini Gunfight

In a daring police operation in Rohini, Delhi, a 23-year-old sharpshooter with ties to the Himanshu Bhau gang, Deepak Dhankar, was apprehended after an intense gunfight. Dhankar, a native of Rohtak, was wanted in connection with a recent murder in Haryana's Rohtak.

Authorities stated that Dhankar was captured by the Special Cell in the vicinity of Dada Lekhram Chowk late Tuesday night. In the shootout, he sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was subsequently hospitalized. The incident stems from his alleged involvement in the June murder of Anil Kumar, which is believed to be part of gangland retaliation.

During the stakeout, when officers attempted to stop Dhankar, he opened fire but was eventually subdued after being injured. A semi-automatic pistol and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from his possession. Dhankar later admitted his involvement in the murder and connection to the gang.

(With inputs from agencies.)