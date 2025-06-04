Nepal Police Crackdown on Online Gambling Syndicate

A significant arrest by Nepal police has put a spotlight on illegal online gambling. Authorities apprehended 17 individuals, including five Indian nationals, who allegedly facilitated gambling through social media platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

The operation, executed by the Crime Investigation Bureau of Kathmandu Valley Police, targeted rented flats in Nakhu, Lalitpur district, where the suspects were detained. During the raid, various technological devices were confiscated, including 14 laptops, 60 mobile phones, nine cheque books, 14 Visa cards, and four Indian passports, highlighting the scale of their operations.

Based on initial investigations, the accused have conducted transactions amounting to Nepalese Rs 814.76 million. The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in combatting high-tech, international gambling rings that exploit digital platforms to perpetrate illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)