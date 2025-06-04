Left Menu

Nepal Police Crackdown on Online Gambling Syndicate

Nepal police have apprehended 17 individuals, including five Indian nationals, for their involvement in online gambling activities conducted mainly through social media. This influential group managed to conduct transactions worth Nepalese Rs 814.76 million, through platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:50 IST
Nepal Police Crackdown on Online Gambling Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A significant arrest by Nepal police has put a spotlight on illegal online gambling. Authorities apprehended 17 individuals, including five Indian nationals, who allegedly facilitated gambling through social media platforms such as Telegram and WhatsApp.

The operation, executed by the Crime Investigation Bureau of Kathmandu Valley Police, targeted rented flats in Nakhu, Lalitpur district, where the suspects were detained. During the raid, various technological devices were confiscated, including 14 laptops, 60 mobile phones, nine cheque books, 14 Visa cards, and four Indian passports, highlighting the scale of their operations.

Based on initial investigations, the accused have conducted transactions amounting to Nepalese Rs 814.76 million. The incident underscores the challenges faced by law enforcement in combatting high-tech, international gambling rings that exploit digital platforms to perpetrate illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025