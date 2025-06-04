Left Menu

India's Landmark 2027 Census to Include Caste Enumeration

India's 16th Census will occur in 2027, including caste enumeration for the first time since independence. Previously postponed, this census will adopt digital methods and cover snow-bound areas by October 2026 and the rest of the country by March 2027.

In 2027, India will embark on its 16th Census, marking a significant milestone by including caste enumeration, a practice abandoned since 1931 during British rule. Scheduled to kick off in snow-bound areas by October 2026, the nationwide exercise will conclude by March 2027.

The Union Home Ministry announced a two-phase plan, involving over 30 lakh enumerators. Despite a reduction in the allocated budget, officials assured that financial issues won't impede the process, which aims to be India's inaugural digital census, inviting citizens to self-enumerate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government introduced caste counting amid discussions on its implications and transparency. This decision aligns with the Constitution's Seventh Schedule, potentially strengthening India's social fabric while avoiding separate, politically influenced surveys.

(With inputs from agencies.)

