G. Kishan Reddy Launches Mining Dashboard to Boost Transparency and Mineral Production

In a landmark step towards enhancing digital governance in the mining sector, Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, today officially launched the ‘Mining Dashboard’, a centralized digital platform developed by the Ministry of Mines. Designed to enable real-time monitoring of auctioned mineral blocks and track statutory clearances, the initiative reinforces the Indian government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in the mineral value chain.

The dashboard, developed as part of the Ministry’s Digital Mines Initiative, aims to transform how mining progress is tracked and regulated across India. It offers granular insights into the development status of mineral blocks, making it easier for stakeholders—from government bodies to project developers—to identify delays and intervene proactively.

A Digital Milestone for Indian Mining Governance

Speaking at the launch event in New Delhi, Shri G. Kishan Reddy called the dashboard a “paradigm shift in governance and a vital enabler of India’s ambitions to become self-reliant in mineral production.”

“This Mining Dashboard is a game-changer. It gives our policymakers and administrators the ability to detect bottlenecks, support faster decision-making, and drive operational excellence in a sector that is foundational to our economic growth and strategic autonomy,” he said.

The dashboard launch follows the sustained implementation of the auction-based allocation model under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (as amended). So far, over 500 mineral blocks have been auctioned across 16 Indian states, with 466 blocks auctioned by state governments and 34 critical mineral blocks by the central government.

Despite this progress, only 64 blocks have been operationalized, a figure that underscores the challenges faced in navigating statutory clearances, land acquisition, and environmental approvals. The Mining Dashboard is intended to bridge these gaps by offering real-time visibility and performance metrics across the board.

Key Features of the Mining Dashboard

Live status updates on each mineral block’s journey from auction to operation.

Clearance tracking across multiple regulatory stages (e.g., environmental, forest, mining lease grants).

Interactive visualization of state-wise and mineral-wise progress.

Alerts and notifications for critical delays or compliance lapses.

Data access for multiple stakeholders, including central and state departments, lessees, and policy analysts.

According to senior officials from the Ministry of Mines, the platform is also expected to reduce duplication, improve data reconciliation, and streamline inter-departmental coordination, especially between mining, environment, and revenue authorities.

Accelerating India’s Mineral Self-Reliance

India’s mineral sector plays a pivotal role in supporting the growth of industries like steel, cement, power, and renewable energy. With the country’s ambitious energy transition targets, demand for critical minerals—such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements—has surged. The Mining Dashboard is expected to enhance supply-side responsiveness by helping operationalize new mines faster.

The dashboard will also serve as a tool to reduce import dependency. Currently, India imports significant quantities of minerals like copper, lithium, and nickel, which are essential for battery storage, electric vehicles, and grid infrastructure. By optimizing the lifecycle of domestic mineral blocks, the government aims to secure its strategic mineral supply and stimulate Make in India initiatives.

Enhanced Federal Collaboration

The Mining Dashboard also reinforces cooperative federalism, as it facilitates data sharing and accountability between the central and state governments. It allows state mining departments to update progress and receive guidance from the Centre, helping to standardize best practices and align with national mineral policies.

States like Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh—some of the top mineral-producing regions—are expected to be major beneficiaries, with improved monitoring capacities and faster project turnaround.

A Tool for Stakeholders and Investors

Besides government agencies, the dashboard is also designed to benefit:

Mining leaseholders, who can track their statutory requirements.

Investors and analysts, seeking performance metrics and development timelines.

Public policy researchers, examining the sector’s bottlenecks and success stories.

Environmental regulators, who can better coordinate clearance timelines.

Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, stated: “The dashboard is not just a digital tracker—it’s a decision intelligence system. It equips the government and private sector alike with the right tools to deliver on mineral security goals.”

Looking Ahead

The Mining Dashboard will continue to be updated and refined with user feedback, and integration with other digital platforms such as the Parivesh Portal (for environmental clearance) and PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan is under discussion. Future iterations may also include modules for real-time production data, mine safety metrics, and community engagement tracking.

The initiative aligns with the National Mineral Policy 2019, which emphasizes sustainable, transparent, and investor-friendly mining practices.

As India intensifies its efforts toward resource independence, this digital transformation in the mining sector stands as a beacon of how technology and governance can converge to unlock national potential.